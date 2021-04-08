Video Shows Kartik Aryan Bowing Down To His Lamborghini Urus; Actor Leaves Funny Comment

Kartik Aaryan recently made headlines for his new purchase, Lamborghini Urus. The actor had posted a video on his handle recently wherein he featured with his new car. In a recent outing, Kartik Aaryan was seen bowing down and touching the wheels of his new car. Read more about Kartik Aaryan's new Lamborghini Urus.

Kartik Aaryan bows down to his new car

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Kartik was spotted with his car in the town. The actor bowed down in front of his car as the reporters congratulated him on his new purchase. Viral Bhayani shared this post and wrote, "He bows down to his his new car as he has earned it the hard way". Kartik Aaryan replied to this post by commenting, "Sir lottery mein bhi jeeta hota toh aise hi bow down karta" ( I would have bowed down to the car even if I had won it in a lottery).

Fans react to Kartik Aaryan bowing down to his new car

Most of the fans found Kartik's gesture sweet and cute. One fan wrote that the actor deserved it as he had worked very hard for it and congratulated him. One fan left a comment saying that some people just dream about this but Kartik is living the dream.

Kartik Aaryan got his new car airlifted

There were rumours that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor had gotten his new car airlifted to avoid waiting for 3 months for its arrival. Kartik confirmed this news by reposting a post on his Instagram story. The post was originally posted by the car company Lamborgini which featured Kartik Aaryan with his new car and they wrote: "airlifted for the heartthrob". Kartik shared this post and thanked the company for airlifting his new car.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies

Kartik Aaryan has a number of projects lined up. The Luka Chuppi actor will be seen in the sequels of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Dostana opposite Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor in leads respectively. Apart from these sequels, the actor will also be seen in the thriller film Dhamaka in which he will be playing the role of a journalist covering a live terrorist attack.

