Munnabhai 3 Is In The Talks Again, Confirms Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Who does not remember the funny and hilarious antics of Sanjay Dutt’s Munnabhai and Arshad Warsi’s Circuit? After two movies in the Munnabhai franchise, Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently confirmed that they are going to come up with a third movie. Munnabhai 3 will cast the original leads according to reports.

Munnabhai 3 in the talks

In an interview with a daily news portal, Vidhu Vinod Chopra nodded in affirmation when asked if fans can expect Munnabhai 3 to happen. He reportedly said, “Yes, Very Soon”. There have been many speculations about the third instalment in the Munnabhai franchise. According to reports, the first half of Munnabhai 3 had some issue which the makers are trying to solve. It has also been said that the script for Munnabhai 3 was written years ago when Sanjay Dutt was quite younger than he is now. Hence, the script needs to be re-written with his present age and looks in mind.

Munnabhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munnabhai were quite a success at the box office especially due to the camaraderie of Munnabhai aka Sanjay Dutt and Circuit aka Arshad Warsi. They will also reprise their roles in the third instalment. Last year, Arshad Warsi had reportedly said in an interview with the daily portal that Munnabhai 3 will go on floors by the end of 2019. However, that did not happen clearly. Notwithstanding this, fans of this franchise are still excited for the third instalment.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the entire cast of Munnabhai had assembled and talked about Mahatma Gandhi and his ways. Accompanying Sanjay Dutt was Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan and Boman Irani in a discussion with Dilip Prabhavalkar. Here’s a snippet from the show:

The rest of the Munnabhai 3 cast has not been finalised yet. Neither has the release date been announced. Apart from the Munnabhai franchise, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi also shared screen-space in Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal and Zila Ghaziabad.

