Shukrana Gul Khile: New Song From 'Shikara' Brings Alive Vibes Of Kashmiri Pandit Wedding

The makers of Shikara are giving the fans a true feel of Kashmiri culture with every asset that they are releasing the movie. After enthralling the audience with posters and trailers, the makers released the new song from the film titled Shukrana Gul Khile on Friday. The song will give you a glimpse of authentic Kashmiri wedding. The video features lead actors Aadil Khan and Sadia.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra films took to social media and announced release of the song. The director shared a picture with a caption that reads: “An authentic Kashmiri Pandit wedding of yesteryears”. With Kashmiri music playing in the background, the song shows the wedding preparations of a Kashmiri wedding. The makers of the song made sure that they bring out the best of Kashmiri authenticity and traditional approach in the song with the flavours of Kashmir.

The folk song has been sung by Munir Ahmad Mir. It is composed by Abhay Rustum Sopori and the lyrics have been penned down by Bashir Arif. The song gives a slice of Kashmiri culture to the audience.

The video is shot in the backdrop of the protagonists' wedding. It starts with musicians playing traditional instruments and relatives of the couple clapping, dancing and celebrating their wedding. It further proceeds to the lead couple as they join the celebrations and click photos with their relatives. Along with the celebrations, the video shows the outbreak of conflict on a parallel note.

Shikara brings back the untold story of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley of 1990. The film is shot with 40,000 real migrants of Jagti in Kashmir and other camps. It also has real footage from the time of the mass exodus. The movie is mainly shot in Kashmir and is being promoted as a journey of love between the lead couple. Shikara is set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

