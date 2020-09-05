Last Updated:

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know The 'PK' Producer

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is celebrating his 68th birthday today. On the occasion, here's a quiz about his life for you to find out how well do you know him.

3 Idiots fame Vidhu Vinod Chopra is a prominent writer, producer and filmmaker of the Hindi film fraternity. In his career that spans over four decades, he has given out several blockbusters hits like PK, Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 idiots and many more. The actor is celebrating his 68th birthday on Saturday, September 5. Thus, on this special occasion, here's a fun trivia quiz for all the ardent Vidhu Vinod Chopra Rao fans. Find out how well do you know him?

How well do you know Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

1) In which year was Vidhu Vinod Chopra was born?

  • 1951
  • 1952
  • 1953
  • 1954

2) How many National Awards has Vidhu Vinod Chopra won?

  • Three
  • Four
  • Five
  • Six

3) With which film did Vidhu Vinod Chopra mark his debut in the industry?

  • Murder At Money Hill
  • Parineeta
  • Munna Bhai MBBS
  • Sazaye Maut

4) Who is Vidhu Vinod Chopra married to?

  • Anita Chopra
  • Anusha Chopra
  • Anupama Chopra
  • Ankita Chopra
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5) Which northern city does Vidhu Vinod Chopra hail from?

  • Uttarakhand
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Jammu & Kashmir
  • Punjab

6) Which movie of Vidhu Vinod Chopra was nominated for Academy Awards?

  • Khamosh
  • An Encounter with Faces
  • Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
  • Murder At Monkey Hill

7) Which of the following film is written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

  • PK
  • 3 Idiots
  • Munna Bhai MBBS
  • Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

8) Which of the patriotic film was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

  • Mission Kashmir
  • Border
  • LOC: Kargil
  • Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiya

9) What are the names of the children of Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

  • Indra & Kiara
  • Agni & Zuni
  • Varun & Tia
  • Surya & Miacara

10) Why Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his family had to leave Kashmir?

  • Curfew
  • Riots
  • Bomb Attacks
  • Outcast of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990

Answers

  1. 1952
  2. Six
  3. Murder At Money Hill
  4. Anupama Chopra
  5. Jammu & Kashmir
  6. An Encounter with Faces
  7. Munna Bhai MBBS
  8. Mission Kashmir
  9. Agni & Zuni
  10. Outcast of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shikara was the last movie directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The romantic-drama essays a love story of a Kashmiri Hindi couple during 1990s when insurgency was at its peak. Along with it, the subsequent exodus of Kashmiri Hindi was taking place in Kashmir Valley. Released in February 2020, Shikara stars Aadil Khan and Sadia Khateeb.

