Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know The 'PK' Producer

3 Idiots fame Vidhu Vinod Chopra is a prominent writer, producer and filmmaker of the Hindi film fraternity. In his career that spans over four decades, he has given out several blockbusters hits like PK, Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 idiots and many more. The actor is celebrating his 68th birthday on Saturday, September 5. Thus, on this special occasion, here's a fun trivia quiz for all the ardent Vidhu Vinod Chopra Rao fans. Find out how well do you know him?

How well do you know Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

1) In which year was Vidhu Vinod Chopra was born?

1951

1952

1953

1954

2) How many National Awards has Vidhu Vinod Chopra won?

Three

Four

Five

Six

3) With which film did Vidhu Vinod Chopra mark his debut in the industry?

Murder At Money Hill

Parineeta

Munna Bhai MBBS

Sazaye Maut

4) Who is Vidhu Vinod Chopra married to?

Anita Chopra

Anusha Chopra

Anupama Chopra

Ankita Chopra

5) Which northern city does Vidhu Vinod Chopra hail from?

Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir

Punjab

6) Which movie of Vidhu Vinod Chopra was nominated for Academy Awards?

Khamosh

An Encounter with Faces

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Murder At Monkey Hill

7) Which of the following film is written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

PK

3 Idiots

Munna Bhai MBBS

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

8) Which of the patriotic film was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

Mission Kashmir

Border

LOC: Kargil

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiya

9) What are the names of the children of Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

Indra & Kiara

Agni & Zuni

Varun & Tia

Surya & Miacara

ALSO READ| Rajkummar Rao's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Actor

10) Why Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his family had to leave Kashmir?

Curfew

Riots

Bomb Attacks

Outcast of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990

ALSO READ| Guru Randhawa's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know The 'Suit Suit' Singer

Answers

1952 Six Murder At Money Hill Anupama Chopra Jammu & Kashmir An Encounter with Faces Munna Bhai MBBS Mission Kashmir Agni & Zuni Outcast of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990

ALSO READ| Chitrangada Singh's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know The Actress

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shikara was the last movie directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The romantic-drama essays a love story of a Kashmiri Hindi couple during 1990s when insurgency was at its peak. Along with it, the subsequent exodus of Kashmiri Hindi was taking place in Kashmir Valley. Released in February 2020, Shikara stars Aadil Khan and Sadia Khateeb.

ALSO READ| Chetan Bhagat Alleges Vidhu Vinod Chopra 'bullied' Him As Anupama Slams Jibe At Critics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.