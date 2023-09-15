Vidya Balan Asserts Financial Independence For Women: I Have Friends Who Are...

Vidya Balan has always been an advocate of women’s rights and freedoms. In a new interview, the actress opens up about women shying away from financial responsibilities. She questions women with ‘flourishing careers’ who earn really well but hand over their income to their husbands. She questioned the people who think that money needs to be controlled by a man.

3 things you need to know

Vidya Balan was last seen in the film Neeyat.

The movie marked her return to the big screen after her last outing Mission Mangal (2017).

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Vidya Balan talks about financial independence for women

In a recent interview with lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, Vidya Balan opened up about the importance of financial independence for women. The actress stated that it bewilders her why well-earning women hand over their cheques to their husbands. She asserted, “Why does money have to be controlled by the man? Because money is power, and you don’t want the man to feel threatened in any way.”

(Vidya Balan file photo | Image: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

She further elaborated that she personally knows women who earn well but do not know anything about their income and investments. She commented, “I have friends who’re like, ‘We have joint accounts, I don’t know anything about money’. Arey, why don’t you know anything about money? You’re doing so well, you’re earning so well, why will you not know how much you have in the bank? Why will you not know how much you’re investing, and where you’re investing? Why are financial calls, not your calls?” She asserted that women do not take financial calls, because they have been taught that it is a man’s business to do so. The Neeyat actress strongly rejects the notion.

Vidya Balan speaks about body-shaming

Another societal evil that the Kahani actress has always been vocal about is the pressure society puts on women to look a certain way. In the same interview, she recalled crying to her husband after getting the massage done as the masseuse commented on her increased body weight. The actress asserted that she could not enjoy the massage henceforth and shed a tear in front of her husband asking him “Why do people have to do this? Why did she have to say this to me? It's insensitive.”