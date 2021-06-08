Vidya Balan Channels Her Inner 'Sherni' In Recent Photoshoot, Fans Call Her 'gorgeous'

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan’s love for sarees is quite evident in her Instagram posts. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor often treats her fans with pictures and videos wherein she flaunts the six-yard-drape in every colour and design. Recently, Vidya took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures from her recent photoshoot donning a gorgeous saree and it had a reference to Vidya’s recently released movie Sherni.

Vidya Balan's latest Instagram post

In the pictures, Vidya had draped a saree from Aishr Illustrations’ collection. It had depictions of the forest including peacocks printed on it. It was a multi-coloured saree and had orange and black stripes across it. But the saree’s pallu was the highlight of it all! It had a huge tiger’s face on it. The border was printed with lotus flowers as well. Vidya’s hair was styled in a tight bun and only a pair of funky earrings accessorised her look. In all the photos, Balan struck various poses and looked intently into the camera as if channelling her inner Sherni. In the caption of the post, Vidya wrote, “Mood All day, EVERYDAY,” followed by a tiger’s paw emoji.

As soon as Vidya Balan’s Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to comment on the post and express their admiration for her. One of her fans called her ‘stunning’ while another described her as an ‘evergreen beauty’. See their reactions below.

A look into Vidya Balan’s Instagram

The 42-year-old actor often shares pictures and videos to give her fans a sneak peek into her life through her social media posts. Recently, she shared an Instagram reel wherein she transforms herself from a no-makeup look to a gorgeous subtle one. At the beginning of the video, Vidya wore a brown dress and had her hair tied up. She also gave an expression that said she does not approve of her look. Then, she throws lipstick up in the air and when she catches it, she had transformed into a diva. She wore a black dress and coloured her lips in a dark red shade. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Sitting at home, learning new makeup hacks.”

Vidya Balan's Sherni

Vidya will next be seen in the thriller movie Sherni. In the film, she has played the role of a forest officer. The movie is slated to receive an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2021. The cast of the movie includes Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi and Mukul Chaddha.

