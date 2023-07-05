Vidya Balan Excited To Return To Theatres With Neeyat: You Will Experience...

Vidya Balan is all set for her first theatrical release after her 2019 film titled Mission Mangal. During the Covid pandemic, some of her movies were released digitally. However, her next, Neeyat is getting a release on the big screens. The actress will be seen portraying the role of Mira Rao, a detective, a role she has not taken up before. The upcoming mystery thriller film is helmed by Anu Menon, who directed the actress in Shakuntala Devi (2020).

3 things you need to know

Neeyat, featuring Vidya Balan, will release in theatres on July 7.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Rahul Bose, Shashank Arora, Ram Kapoor and others.

Vidya said that the cast of Neeyat has 'talented performers'.

Vidya Balan excited to see herself on the big screen

Vidya Balan opened up about her experience of working in her first murder mystery film Neeyat alongside some known faces. About her role, ANI quoted the actress saying, "You will experience something extraordinary after seeing the movie because of the exceptional star cast, which consists of many talented performers." The actress further expressed her excitement about watching herself in theatres after a long time.

(Neeyat will feature Vidya Balan as a detective who tries to get to the bottom of a murder mystery | Image: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

The plot of Neeyat revolves around a mysterious murder that takes place at the birthday gateway of a billionaire named Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor). After the killing, Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) takes over the case and uses her intelligence to get to the bottom of it. She further suspects the devious motives of those who could be involved, as a web of lies is untangled.

Ram Kapoor found himself well-suited for Neeyat role

Ram Kapoor, who portrays the character of Ashish Kapoor, spoke to ANI about the inspiration behind his role. He said that immediately fell in love with the project and after hearing the script, he thought he was well-suited for the role. As per the trailer, Ashish Kapoor dies under mysterious circumstances, kicking off a chain of events. His murder takes place at his own birthday bash, following which Mira Rao comes into action to unravel the mystery.