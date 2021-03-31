Vidya Balan Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls Questioning Her Choice Of Clothes; Watch

Actor Vidya Balan is known to speak her mind and her frank interviews often prove this. Apart from interviews, she also claps back at her trolls sometimes. Vidya Balan is amongst those actors who brought back the trend of sarees and Indian outfits at events and award functions. Some online trolls called her out for wearing only Indian clothes and Vidya Balan chose the wittiest way to clap back at them.

Vidya Balan claps back at trolls

There are a lot of pictures and videos on Vidya Balan's Instagram, of her getting ready for award functions and showing off her outfits for film promotions. She recently shared a trending transition video on Instagram of her switching from an Indian outfit to a western outfit in a jiffy. In Vidya Balan's video, she is seen wearing a bright yellow Indian Anarkali dress in the beginning and is seen switching to a shimmering green evening gown in a second. In the caption, Vidya Balan wrote, "When people tell me I only wear Indian... Snap!" (sic).

For the first look, Vidya Balan looked gorgeous in a mustard Anarkali and accessorised it with a flower garland and large earrings. She completed the look by tying her hair in a sleek low bun and went for a glam makeup look, to complete her outfit. For the second look, Vidya Balan opted for a long shimmering green bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She let her hair down and went for long earrings to complete her outfit. She also went for a pair of nude heels to complete her whole look.

Vidya Balan's fans on Instagram left adorable comments for her in the comment section. An Instagram user left a cute comment, "Already getting hotter, Now we know why early summer's here."(sic). One Instagram user also left a comment, "U inspire everybody Mamm... Ur looks ur confidence in every outfit... Ur awesm"(sic). Several others left comments like 'Queen' and 'Bold and Beautiful' in the comment section. One of her fans also appreciated the actor's outfit and wrote a comment, "Nice Dress".

Image Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram

