Vidya Balan Has An Epic Response For Fan Wanting To Marry Aditya Roy Kapur; See Post

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram on June 7 to answer some questions asked by her fans. The actor was asked about her personal favourites, where she is right now and what are her upcoming projects. However, one question that gained major attention was about Vidya Balan's husband's brother Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor posted the question as her fan mentioned, "I'm kinda in love with your brother-in-law Aditya. Please send him my Rishta".

Vidya Balan answered the question in her own quirky way by adding stills from the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana. The actor also added the song in the background of her story. Check out Vidya Balan's Instagram story.

Popular comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj who has often expressed her liking towards Aditya Roy Kapur, shared Vidya Balan's story. The comedian was sent the story by her fans. Therefore, she clarified by saying, "No guys this isn't me. But could as well be me". Check out.

During her QnA session, Vidya Balan was also asked to share her favourite picture with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor shared a picture where she is seen posing with her husband Siddharth and his brother Aditya. While Vidya carried an elegant traditional look, Kapur brothers were twinning in black.

A look into Vidya Balan’s Instagram

Vidya Balan is an avid social media user. The 42-year-old actor often shares pictures and videos to update her fans about her life and daily activities. Recently, she shared an Instagram reel wherein she showed a look transformation and gave her fans cues on a subtle makeup look. At the beginning of the video, Vidya wore a brown dress and had her hair tied up. She also gave an expression that said she does not approve of her look. Then, she throws lipstick up in the air and when she catches it, she had transformed into a diva. She wore a black dress and paired it with bright red lips. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Sitting at home, learning new makeup hacks.”

On the work front, Vidya will next be seen in the thriller movie Sherni. In the film, she will be portraying the role of a forest officer. The movie is slated to have a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2021. The cast of the movie includes Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi, and Mukul Chadda.

