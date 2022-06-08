Vidya Balan Hilariously Tumbles Off While Trying Viral Instagram Trend; Dia, Ileana React

Vidya Balan has become the latest Bollywood star to try out trending Instagram reels, with the actor's latest post sending fans in splits with her antics. Being her goofy self, Vidya tried to do a trend and mentioned how it didn't work out for her perfectly as she tumbled off in the midst of it. Her post received hilarious reactions not just from fans, but also from celebrities like Dia Mirza, and Ileana D'Cruz among others.

Vidya Balan hilariously tumbles off while trying a viral Instagram trend

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vidya Balan is seen clad in a casual striped shirt and jeans as she records the video. While the reel showcases her starting out perfectly, she later tumbles off with the background score making it even more hilarious. In the caption, she mentioned, "Every trend is not for you." Take a look.

Reacting to her video, fans dropped comments like, "Cuteness overloaded", "Love the end, you’re the best", "Hahaha hahahaha you are too hilarious," and "Very nice mam" among other things. Ileana D'Cruz also wrote, "Bahahahahahaha you hilarious but we all know that you can totally smash any trend," and Dia Mirza dropped a laughing emoticon.

Vidya dropped another hilarious reel of her with a makeup filter on and wrote, "When your makeup artist is not around…" With her overly dramatic black eye makeup, the actor surely left fans in splits.

Meanwhile, Vidya was last seen alongside Shefali Shah in Jalsa. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film was about a journalist who is on the hunt to uncover the truth about the murder of a girl. Apart from the leading duo, the film also starred Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, Manav Kaul, Kashish Rizwan, Shafeen Patel, Vidhatri Bandi, Ghanshyam Lalsa, and many others taking on pivotal roles.

She will now be seen reuniting with her Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon for Prime Video's Original movie Neeyat. "I have loved the work of all the people working on this movie. We have a fantastic cast and acting is all about reacting. It feels great to be working with all of them," Vidya said about the project.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BALANVIDYA)