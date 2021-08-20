Vidya Balan Honoured At IFFM For Best Performance In 'Sherni'; Says 'Gives Me So Much Joy'

Versatile actor Vidya Balan who is known for her acting prowess recently bagged the Best Performance Female (Feature) for Sherni at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The actor who could not make it to the virtual award ceremony sent in her love and wishes through a video message while thanking everyone for their love and affection towards the film.

Vidya Balan receives award at Indian Film Festival Melbourne

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Vidya in her video message spoke about how the film was entirely shot last year amid the pandemic. “Thank you everyone for their love. I remember this film being shot last year during the pandemic and how it got released. It gives me so much joy to receive this award as I was also a part of the esteem organization before.” For the unversed, Vidya Balan has been the ambassador of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in the past which made it even more special for her.

Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni, Anurag Basu-directed Ludo, and Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru were among the movies that were nominated for the top film awards at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2021. The nominations for the festival’s annual awards ceremony were unveiled on Thursday. This year, the festival is also launching three additional categories in keeping with the growing trend of web series. IFFM will recognise Best Series, Best Performance in a series each under the Actor and Actress category. This year, the Best Series was awarded to Mirzapur 2, while the award for Best Performance Male was given to Suriya Sivakumar for Soorarai Pottru. The official Twitter handle of IFFM shared the news on the micro-blogging site while congratulating all the winners.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is currently shooting for her next film Jalsa. The 42-year-old actor will also share the big screen for the first time with Dial 100 actor Shefali Shah. This would mark another collaboration between T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. According to ANI, the highly-anticipated movie had commenced its shooting in Mumbai on Thursday, August 12. Along with Balan and Shah, the movie will feature a promising ensemble of actors like Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh, and debutant Surya Kasibhatla along with a cameo from Manav Kaul.

IMAGE: Vidya_Balan/Instagram