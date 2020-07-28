Vidya Balan Speaks About Facing Rejection In Initial Days, Says 'I Felt Like Giving Up'

Actress Vidya Balan has proved her acting mettle in the last few years with some spectacular back-to-back hits. Despite facing several highs and lows in her acting career, the actress is considered to deliver power-packed performances. In an exclusive conversation with Republicworld, the ace actress traced her career graph and recalled her struggling days in the entertainment industry. The actress revealed some of the unpleasant experiences she encountered during her course of the journey and what kept her going despite facing numerous struggles in life.

Vidya Balan shares her way of facing struggles in life

Talking about what kept her going despite challenges, the actress said, “There was not just one thing that kept me going. In my case, it has always been a combination of things. I have this great amount of faith that things will work out. I think I am a very optimistic person. I always feel that there comes a time when we lose hope and feel like things are not going the way we wanted them to. But, still, I have that faith that they will work out for my higher good.”

Read: Vidya Balan Talks About Her Struggles, Says 'I Was Replaced In Dozen South Indian Films'

Read: Vidya Balan Is All Joyful & Witty In 'Shakuntala Devi's' New Song 'Rani Hindustani'; Watch

“Apart from this, I have great family support and a very supportive husband. And finally, I love what I do. Nothing can really deter me from just continuing to do what I feel I do being an actor. As long as the opportunities come, I will give it my all. I know some will work, some won’t work, some will work very well, and then there are some that won’t work at all, but that’s part of the game,” added Vidya with a beautiful smile.

Having said that, the actress who faced a lot of criticism in her early career days, felt disheartened and revealed that it was difficult for her to take in everything. Elaborating further about the same, she said, “During my initial days, I felt like giving up when I was criticized a lot. It was too much for me to process and I thought that probably I am not meant for this area or probably this work is not meant for me. But, then I go to sleep every night thinking that for a certain period of time and the next morning I would wake up and would say to myself that ‘No, this is where I belong.”

According to Vidya Balan, creating an impact in the Bollywood industry is never that tedious task. She believes that a young talent might face problems in the initial years, but then the person needs to have patience in order to flourish well over time. Enlightening with her side of the story, Vidya said, “Creating an impact in Bollywood is not that difficult according to me. I started my career 15 years back with Parineeti. I belonged to a north Indian family. Thought it was difficult for me to get that break, but once it happened, people accepted me with open arms and hearts. It requires a lot of patience and you have to hang in there in order to flourish well.”

Shakuntala Devi, helmed by Anu Menon, will trace the journey of ace mathematician and also bring to light the ups and downs faced by her. The film is bankrolled under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

Read: Vidya Balan Talks About Being Shakuntala Devi On Screen, Calls It 'most Complicated Role'

Read: Vidya Balan Says It Is Important To Capture 'essence Of A Person' In Biopic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.