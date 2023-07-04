Vidya Balan On Female-led Films, Says 'men Didn’t Have To Hustle To Make Their Films Work'

Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Neeyat. The movie will hit the theatres on July 7. In one of the interviews that she gave during the promotions, the actress talked about headlining various women-led movies and its struggles.

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon.

The film features Shahana Goswami, and Prajakta Koli in supporting roles.

Struggles of being a women-centric film's face

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vidya was asked how it feels to be the face of women-centric films? The actress replied that those were wonderful opportunities that she got in her career. However, according to her post pandemic the films are not working. And it is affecting the budget of the women-centric films. “They’re very conservative when it comes to women-centric films. It feels like a step back," she added.

The actress even went on to say men in the movie business don’t have to struggle so much with their work as women do. She said, “Because I think the female-led films have more exciting content and I’m not disparaging a male actor or the work they’re doing. But the fact is that they are in a space where they’ve not had to hustle to make their films work. It’s almost like a default setting. It’s new for us, our kind of films are new for us. We are exploring various genres for the first time. We’re exploring different not exploring, but we’re telling stories of different kinds of women. So, it makes for that much more exciting content.”

(Vidya Balan has led several women-centric films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani. Tumhari Sulu and more)

Vidya Balan on hiring women crew members in films

This is not the first time The Parineeta star has addressed the issue of gender inequality in Bollywood. Earlier at an event she stated that she doesn’t understand why it is a bad thing if women directors are hiring women technicians & women-heavy crews as eventually they will get to further their careers in male-led films too. The actress emphasised one should be judged for what they bring to the table and not by their gender

On the additional work front, apart from Neeyat, Vidya Balan will also be seen in Lovers alongside Pratik Gandhi. The relationship drama wrapped filming last year.