Vidya Balan On Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot; 'What's The Problem? Why Get Into An FIR?"

Actor Ranveer Singh's latest bold photoshoot has created a lot of buzz on social media. From his fans to famous B-Town celebrities, opinions have been flowing in on the Gully Boy star's recent shoot, where he posed nude on the cover of Paper magazine. The Padmaavat actor even landed into legal trouble after an FIR was filed against him for hurting the sentiments of women and insulting their modesty through his photographs. Ranveer has been booked under IPC Sections 292, 293, 509, and 67 (A) of the IT Act.

Now, following the controversy, many Bollywood celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more have come out in support of the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor and now the recent one to react to the issue is actor Vidya Balan. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor was recently asked to share her thoughts on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. Replying to it, she said,

"Arre kya problem hai? Pahli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na (What’s the problem. A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this)."

'If you don’t like it, then close the paper': Vidya Balan backs Ranveer Singh

As per Bollywood Bubble, the Heyy Babyy actor was further asked about her opinion on the FIRs filed on the Bajirao Mastani actor. Again managing to steal the show with her straightforward answer, Vidya said that if someone is offended by the photos, they should refrain from looking at them. She said,

"Maybe they (people who filed the FIR) don’t have much work to do, hence they are wasting their time on these things. If you don’t like it, then close the paper or throw it, and do what you wish to. Why get into an FIR?"

Ranveer Singh went naked for the cover of Paper magazine. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared some pictures from the shoot in which he could be seen striking different poses, inspired by American actor Burt Reynolds' similar cover shoot. The 37-year-old actor also talked about his films, fashion and his familiarity with nakedness in general. The 37-year-old posed on a Turkish rug while getting clicked for pictures. Take a look at it here:

Image: Instagram/@balanvidya/@ranveersingh