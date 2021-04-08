Vidya Balan On World Health Day: Weight Should Be A Part Of Your Health, Not Its Identity

On the occasion of World Health Day, Bollywood star Vidya Balan shared three photos, posing as Mahatma Gandhi's three wise monkeys, along with a strong message. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a powerful message about body positivity. In Vidya Balan's photos, the actress can be seen wearing a red crop top and skirt as she poses like Gandhi's three wise monkeys. In the first photo, she covers her ears, in the second photo she covers her eyes and the last one shows the actress covering her mouth. These poses are a pictorial expression, embodying the proverbial principle, "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" and take origin from Japanese culture.

Vidya Balan's weight has often been the subject of media attention and trolls; however, the actress has always stood her ground, and been a strong advocator for body positivity and has also often promoted the idea of beauty coming in all shapes and sizes. Vidya's social media posts often feature empowering captions by the actress and the most recent one is the best example. She shared the post saying, "People always turn around and tell me that your weight is equivalent to your health but your weight should be a part of your health and not its identity - Happy World Health Day #worldhealthday". Take a look at Vidya Balan's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Vidya Balan's photos

Vidya Balan's recent post prompted a number of responses from doting fans. Many of Vidya's fans left comments praising the actress' recent look in the photos while others admired her caption and talked about how she often inspires them. Many fans left comments expressing their love for the actress while others simply left compliments calling her an "evergreen beauty" along with heart and kiss emojis. Take a look at some of the reactions on Vidya Balan's Instagram post below.

Vidya Balan's latest projects

Vidya Balan will next be seen in the upcoming film Sherni, in which once again the actress will play the titular character as her character is named Sherni Gill. The upcoming film is set to revolve around a female forest officer who solves issues relating to encounters between people and animals. Not much else is known about the film except that it is slated to release sometime in 2021.

