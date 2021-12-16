Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi Wrap Their Untitled Film, Say 'will Cherish These Memories'

Actors Vidya Balan, Prateek Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy have finally wrapped up the shooting schedule of their upcoming untitled comedy. The cast wrapped up the shooting with a beautiful last schedule in Ooty. The film is being touted to be one of 2022's most epic 'date movies.'

Vidya Balan recently took to her Instagram page and shared a BTS picture from the shooting sets where she along with Prateek can be seen having a fun time in Ooty. The actor in her caption wrote that she will always cherish the memories and missed Ileana and Sendhil. “And just like that, a wonderful winter spell in Ooty comes to an end. As we wrap the shoot of our untitled romantic comedy-drama, will cherish these memories for life. Missed Sendhil and Ileana,” she wrote.

Vidya Balan, Prateek Gandhi announce wrap of their next untitled film

According to the reports by Pinkvilla, Vidya, Pratik, Ileana, and Sendhil had a gala time while shooting the romantic comedy. The sources exclusively told the leading entertainment portal that the cast got on like a house on fire all through production, and the excitement was palpable amid Vidya and Pratik celebrating the wrap with Ileana and Sendhil. Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy who are also part of this fantastic quartet, completed their shoot in Mumbai last month. The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The untitled film is touted to be a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships. It marks Applause’s foray into the big screen experience. It is their second collaboration with Ellipsis. Director Shirsha Guha earlier told Bollywood Hungama that when he first heard this story, he was instantly attracted to its universe — honest, funny and so today. The star cast in the film has been his dream to work with. According to him then, their generosity is something he will always cherish. The director said that the producers (Applause and Ellipsis) have been extremely supportive and stood by him like a rock. At last, he added that he is nervous, but this journey so far has been truly special for him.

IMAGE: Instagram/balanvidya