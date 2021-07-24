Vidya Balan Recalls How An Actor Once Commented On Her 'sartorial Choices'

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is known for her women-centric films and bringing different characters to utmost reality. The actor also enjoys a massive fan following of over 3.7 million on Instagram. She often spreads body positivity and chooses not to listen to any judgements made on her choices. In a recent interview, the Kahaani actor revealed how a female actor once commented on her fashion choices.

Vidya Balan narrates a shocking incident of her career life

In a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Vidya Balan recalled how a female actor once commented on her sartorial choices. The Sherni actor narrated the incident and said one female actor once told her something about her dressing sense to which Vidya wanted to give a firm reply. The Parineeta actor wanted to ask the female actor to first focus on her acting skills. When asked about how she replied to the other actor, Vidya Balan said she was shocked to see how the other actor had the audacity to come up to her and comment on something which none of her business. However, Vidya thought to herself that if the other actor knows acting, she should talk about it rather than her dressing sense.

Vidya Balan's love for saree

Apart from her acting, Vidya Balan is also known for her love for sarees and their collection. The actor often flaunts in ethnic ensembles. Her fans drool over her saree collection and the way she carries them. Vidya Balan's Instagram handle is filled with her unique saree looks. Earlier this week, Vidya Balan stunned in an ethnic saree that she carried with a vintage scarf. The actor wore a yellow coloured floral saree with a green blouse. She tied her hair with a scarf. The caption read, "I am told I am knotty!". Here are some more saree looks of the Mission Mangal actor.

Vidya Balan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's thriller drama Sherni. The actor played the role of a forest officer Vidya Vincent, who fights the corrupt officials in her department to save a tigress. Vidya Balan garnered lauds from the audience for her role. She recently starred in the short film Natkhat which premiered on Voot Select on July 24.

IMAGE: VIDYA BALAN'S INSTAGRAM

