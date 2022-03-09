Vidya Balan Reunites With Sujoy Ghosh On 10 Years Of 'Kahaani'; 'What Great Serendipity'

The 2012 Indian Hindi-language thriller film, Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role has won critical acclaim for its screenplay, cinematography and performances of the lead actors. Directed and co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film revolves around a pregnant woman who is in search of her missing husband in Kolkata. Kahaani explores themes of feminism and motherhood in male-dominated Indian society.

Kahaani clocks 10 years

As Kahaani has clocked 10 years on March 9, 2022, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle and celebrated the day with director Sujoy Ghosh and producer Vikram Malhotra. Sharing the picture on the photo-blogging site, the Bhool Bhulaiya actor wrote, "Was lovely meeting you guys today! What great serendipity * @ghosh_sujoy and @ivikramix #10yearsofkahaani".

In the picture, Vidya dazzled in a black and white checked suit paired with a black coloured top, while Vikram and Sujoy were dressed casually.

More on Kahaani

Kahaani features Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi who is pregnant and in search of her missing husband. She is assisted by Assist Sub-Inspector Satyoki "Rana" Sinha (Parambrata Chatterjee) and Inspector General A. Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Made in a shoestring budget of Rs 80 million, the film was noted for its deft portrayal of the Kolkata city and moreover making use of local crew and cast members. The film earned ₹1.04 billion worldwide in 50 days with winning several awards, including three National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards.

Vidya Balan on the work front

On the professional front, Vidya Balan will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming murder mystery, Jalsa, also starring Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul, Surya Kasibhatla, Kashish Rizwan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shafeen Patel, Ghanshyam Lalsa, among others. Vidya Balan is seen playing the role of a powerful journalist. The movie is set for an OTT release on 18 March 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Not only this, but Vidya Balan will also be seen playing Monjulika in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Clearing the buzz around Vidya Balan's appearance in the second installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, director Aneez Bazmee confirmed the development and opened to Mid Day that Monjulika is his “favourite character.” He further added, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Let the rest be a surprise!”

Image: Instagram/@bestofbollywoodwithrahulsingh