Vidya Balan Says She 'hated' Her Body, 'abused' It - Here's Why

Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Neeyat. The movie will make its theatrical debut on July 7. In one of the promotional interviews for the movie, the actress opened up about being insecure about her body.

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon.

Apart from Vidya, the film also features Shahana Goswami, and Prajakta Koli in major roles.

Vidya Balan on body negativity

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vidya was asked about the criticism she often gets for her body. The actress stated due to all the scrutiny on her weight she started abusing her body. She was angry with it and was rejecting it constantly. But later, she came to realise that she has to accept it. “You realise that if it’s not for this body, I wouldn’t be alive. I’ve spent so many years hating my body and it’s pointless. If not for this body, there would be no me, I would not be sitting here,” Vidya added.

(Vidya Balan often talks about the fat shaming she received over the years | Image: Instagram)

The actress confessed that acceptance comes with experience. She said, “I think these realisations only come with experience, with awareness, with acceptance and this acceptance takes a long time to realise. I was in battle with my body for the longest time.”

Vidya Balan remembers childhood memory

This is not the first time Vidya has addressed the issue of body shaming. Earlier, in an interview, the actress talked about the effects of body-shaming on her health. She recalled how while she was in school, she received judgement and uninvited counsel about reducing weight.

(Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat to hit the big screen on July 7 | Image: Instagram)

As a result, she began to blame her physical appearance for the problems she was experiencing at the time. On the additional work front, apart from Neeyat, Vidya Balan will also be seen in Lovers alongside Pratik Gandhi. The relationship drama wrapped filming last year.