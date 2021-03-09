Vidya Balan Says She's 'grateful' For Her Various Roles; Fan Says 'celebrating You Always'

Vidya Balan took to Instagram to wish herself and every woman a Happy Women's Day. Along with the post, Vidya Balan wrote a short description of all the outstanding characters she has portrayed and how a woman is an amalgamation of so many roles.

Vidya Balan celebrates her various roles on Women's Day

Vidya Balan's roles in all of her movies have been unique and diverse in their own way. So, on the occasion of Women's Day, the actressÂ celebrated some of these strong and unique characters that she played on screen. Vidya Balan's roles that the actress mentioned included her character from the movie Parineeta thatÂ is Lalita. Talking about her characterÂ Lalita, sheÂ wrote "The ethereal beauty, the pained lover and the â€œParineetaâ€ every woman wants to be". The next character that she wrote about was Shakuntala Devi from the movie of the same name. The actress wrote that the character of Shakuntala Devi had the brains. the grit and was a pathbreaker.

Further in her list of characters, Vidya Balan mentioned one of her best performances to date, which is of Silk Smita in The Dirty Picture.Â Vidya wrote that her character of Silk was an eternal temptress and had a story like no other. Next, she wrote about her character of Sabrina from No One Killed Jessica.Â Talking about the character, Vidya wrote that her character fought hard for justice forÂ her sister Jessica. Next, she wrote about Vidya Bagchi her character from KahaniÂ -Â "The wife who left no page unturned in her â€œKahaaniâ€; in her quest to seek out answers, to avenge her husbandâ€™s death". She concluded the list with her character of Dr Vidya in the movie Paa.

Vidya Balan added that she was thankful forÂ all these characters that she portrayed on screen. Further, she wrote that on Women's Day, she celebrates all the women and herself.

Fans react to these characters fromÂ various Vidya Balan's movies

Fans have shown immense love for all these characters from various Vidya Balan's movies. They were quick to react to this emotional post by the actress. One of the fans wrote that they would be celebrating Vidya Balan's heart and the actress herself. Another fan commented that they loved the caption, another added that Vidya was a star in her own right. One fan penned a long note for Vidya and wrote that Vidya played an important part in their lives and that she was an inspiration to everyone out there and she had aced all her roles.