Vidya Balan Shares First Look As Forest Officer From 'Sherni', Film To Release In June

Actress Vidya Balan recently took to Instagram and treated fans with the amazing poster of her upcoming thriller drama Sherni. Directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, the thrilling drama will see Vidya Balan as an honest forest officer. Apart from sharing the first look, the actress also informed that the film will stream on Amazon Prime from June. However, she did not mention the premiere date.

Vidya Balan shares first look poster from Sherni

The poster features her as an upright forest department officer trying to maintain a balance between animal preservation and human needs. Apart from Vidya, the film also has an ensemble star cast including Sharad Saxena, Neeraj Kabi, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, and Brijendra Kala. Speaking about the film and how it will trigger the interest of the audience, Bhushan Kumar, Producer – T-Series in a release said, “Sherni is one of the most unconventional and engaging films I have had a chance to produce and I am thrilled that it’s premiering on Amazon Prime Video as the movie will travel to a global audience. As always, it has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Vikram and I look forward to creating more entertaining and exceptional content with Abundantia Entertainment”. Sherni is Amit Masurkar’s third film after Sulemani Keeda and Newton. The film has been shot in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh to give a visual experience to the viewers.

Several fans of the actress were thrilled after seeing the first look poster and expressed their excitement of watching the actress back on the small screen after her last venture Shakuntala Devi. One of the users wrote, “Yay best news for my birthday month.” Another user wrote, ‘balaghat scene in sherni movie.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Congratulations ma'am......!! Can't wait....very excited,” while another echoed similar sentiments and expressed his excitement of watching the film. “CANNOT WAITTTTT TO SEE YOU,” he wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Shakuntala Devi, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 30, 2020.

