Last Updated:

Vidya Balan Shares Hilarious Post On Social Media; Leaves 'The Office' Fans In Splits

Vidya Balan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious. In the video, she lip-synced a conversation between Jim and Dwight from 'The Office'.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Vidya Balan

IMAGE: VIDYA BALAN'S INSTAGRAM


Vidya Balan enjoys a massive following of over 3.6 million on Instagram. The Mission Mangal actor usually keeps her followers entertained by regularly posting photos and videos. She also often shares glimpses from her daily life on the social media platform. She recently shared a hilarious video in which she was seen lip-syncing a famous conversation from the American sitcom The Office. 

Vidya Balan shares a hilarious video

Vidya Balan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious video. In the video, the Kahaani actor lip-synced a conversation between Jim, played by John Krasinski, and Dwight, played by Rainn Wilson, from the famous American sitcom The Office. The conversation took place in the 18th episode of the seventh season of the show. Jim asked Dwight about an apocalypse that could take place within a few months, and Dwight just kept agreeing and said it could even take a year to happen. In the caption, Vidya wrote, "When people ask me when I am going to be seen out and about 🤷🏻‍♀️". Through the funny video, Vidya told her followers that she might take a whole year to be out and about.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Vidya tells fans how to unleash the 'Sherni' in them

Vidya Balan often posts reels on her Instagram handle. She recently starred in the film Sherni and taught her followers how to unleash the Sherni in them. In the reel, Vidya gave four tips to her followers. The tips were "stand up for yourself", "feel beautiful in your skin", "fight for what is right", and "never give up!". Vidya fashioned a floral outfit in the reel. She completed her look with a pair of earrings and a necklace. The Bhool Bhulaiya actor kept her hair open in the video. In the caption, Vidya Balan wrote, "She is there right within you, unleash her...and bring out the #Sherni in you! 💪🏻".

READ | Vidya Balan stuns in a black and white dress as she poses for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

On Vidya Balan's work front

Vidya Balan recently starred in the Amazon Prime film Sherni. She played the role of a forest officer Vidya Vincent, who fights against the corrupt officials of her department to save a disturbed tigress. The film released on June 18. 

READ | Radhika Madan thanks fans for loving 'Ray'; Vidya Balan says "you are outstanding as Didi"

IMAGE: VIDYA BALAN'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Vidya Balan and Ekta Kapoor among new invitees at The Academy, eligible to vote for Oscars
READ | B'wood's Sherni Vidya Balan on facing rejections in career: ‘I used to go to sleep crying’
READ | Indian Army names military firing range after Vidya Balan in Gulmarg, Kashmir

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT