Vidya Balan Shares Hilarious Post On Social Media; Leaves 'The Office' Fans In Splits

Vidya Balan enjoys a massive following of over 3.6 million on Instagram. The Mission Mangal actor usually keeps her followers entertained by regularly posting photos and videos. She also often shares glimpses from her daily life on the social media platform. She recently shared a hilarious video in which she was seen lip-syncing a famous conversation from the American sitcom The Office.

Vidya Balan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious video. In the video, the Kahaani actor lip-synced a conversation between Jim, played by John Krasinski, and Dwight, played by Rainn Wilson, from the famous American sitcom The Office. The conversation took place in the 18th episode of the seventh season of the show. Jim asked Dwight about an apocalypse that could take place within a few months, and Dwight just kept agreeing and said it could even take a year to happen. In the caption, Vidya wrote, "When people ask me when I am going to be seen out and about 🤷🏻‍♀️". Through the funny video, Vidya told her followers that she might take a whole year to be out and about.

Vidya tells fans how to unleash the 'Sherni' in them

Vidya Balan often posts reels on her Instagram handle. She recently starred in the film Sherni and taught her followers how to unleash the Sherni in them. In the reel, Vidya gave four tips to her followers. The tips were "stand up for yourself", "feel beautiful in your skin", "fight for what is right", and "never give up!". Vidya fashioned a floral outfit in the reel. She completed her look with a pair of earrings and a necklace. The Bhool Bhulaiya actor kept her hair open in the video. In the caption, Vidya Balan wrote, "She is there right within you, unleash her...and bring out the #Sherni in you! 💪🏻".

On Vidya Balan's work front

Vidya Balan recently starred in the Amazon Prime film Sherni. She played the role of a forest officer Vidya Vincent, who fights against the corrupt officials of her department to save a disturbed tigress. The film released on June 18.

