Vidya Balan Shares How She 'protects' Herself From Body Shaming: People Can Comment But...

Vidya Balan has always been vocal about the societal pressures faced by women for their appearances. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress is an advocate of body positivity. In a new interview, the actress confessed to "hating" her body for a long time and how she was always made to feel that she was overweight. She also talked about her coping mechanism while facing such negativity and how she shuts it all down.

Vidya Balan was last seen in Neeyat.

The film failed to do well at the box office and is now streaming on OTT.

The actress shared that she has disabled comments on social media in order to steer clear of online negativity.

Vidya Balan on social media negativity

Being a part of showbiz, the Neeyat actress is subjected to negativity online as well as in her real life. In an interview with lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, Vidya Balan shared how she copes with trolling. She said, “I’ve learned to protect myself over time. For example, I will not read comments on social media. For a while, I had disabled comments. Now, people can comment, but I very rarely go through comments.”

(Vidya Balan file photo | Image: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

She continued by saying that she does not venture into any space that might send out negativity. She cited the example of astrologers by saying that if they do something, it tends to "latch on to people". She added, “I feel it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I don’t read the newspapers. That’s how I protect myself.” She also said that she keeps her distance from people who make her feel uncomfortable or try to "pull her down" so that she can protect herself.

When Vidya Balan was left crying

Talking about body shaming, the actress recalled the time when a masseuse commented on her body weight and it disturbed her. She narrated the incident wherein she was getting a massage and the masseuse said, “Arey phir se weight put on kar liya kya? (Did you put on weight again?).” She continued that the incident was a horrifying experience for her because it was an "intimate" setup and she did not expect to be judged for her body