Vidya Balan Shows Off Her Make-up Hacks With Stunning Look, Fans Call Her "hottie"

Vidya Balan is receiving heaps of praises for her character as an Indian Forest Service officer in the trailer of her upcoming film Sherni. On the weekend, the Kahaani actor shared a quirky reel of her showing off her make-up hacks. In the video, the National Award-winning actor was seen switching two very different looks within a second and her fans cannot get enough of her.

Vidya Balan flaunts her make-up hacks

In her Instagram reel from Sunday, May 6, Vidya Balan was first seen wearing a simple Kurti and she had tied up her hair in a bun. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor was seen looking at the camera as if it were a mirror and she tossed lipstick in the air. As soon as she caught the lipstick in her hand, her simple outfit switched to a fully groomed look. The actor was dolled up in a black dress and she wore long earrings. She pouted with her red lips to the camera and was seen giving poses in her wavy hair. The reel plated Woah track by KRYPTO9095 in the background. She wrote in the caption, "Sitting at home, learning new makeup hacks," with lipstick and Flexed Biceps emoticon.

Vidya Balan's looks as always charmed many of her fans and followers who also appreciated her simple look. Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu co-star Trupti Khamkar wrote, "You are the cutest thing on this planet". Her fans wrote compliments like "Gorgeous as always", and "Wow hottiee, Love you", and many such comments. One even added she does not require make-up to look beautiful and wrote "You don't need makeup, you're so pretty as you are".

A look at Sherni trailer

The trailer for Vidya Balan's forthcoming action-drama Sherni released on June 2, 2021, by Amazon Prime. The trailer showed Vidya as a forest officer, who is assigned to get rid of a tigress for the safety of villagers. However, she faces sexism during her mission on every step and her posting station questions her just because she is a female officer. She also faces animosity from the villagers around her who do not think she is any good, doubting her every move whereas they think they know more than her. Vidya on the other hand is focused to lead the team and track down the tigress. Sharad Saxena is shown as a master shooter who claims he can look into the eyes of a tiger and know instantly if it is a man-eater or just a benign animal. Watch trailer-

