Neeyat On OTT: When, Where To Watch Vidya Balan Starrer

Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat is all set to stream on digital platforms. The film was released in theatres on July 7, this year. It is now available to rent on an OTT platform.

3 things you need to know

Vidya Balan headlined the movie Neeyat.

The film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, and Prajatka Kohli among others.

The movie is a whodunit mystery.

Vidya Balan movie now available on rent

The audience can now watch Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat from the comfort of their homes. The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, as of now, the film can currently only be watched on rent.

(In Neeyat, Vidya Balan plays the role of a detective | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

The movie is available to stream at a cost of Rs 349. However, the murder mystery will be made free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers later. The film ran in theatres just for a week and collected Rs 5.79 Crores at the domestic box office.

Vidya Balan headlines the murder mystery

Released in theatres on July 7, Neeyat is a murder mystery thriller. The film explores the life of a rich businessman Asish Kapoor, who flies his close friends and family to the Scottish countryside for his birthday. However, one night, his death sends the guest into a panic. Then arrives Vidya Balan, who plays the role of the investigating officer on the case. Everyone is her suspect, and the close door murder makes the story of the film.

(Neeyat is a murder mystery that hit theatres on July 7 | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Neeyat was Vidya Balan’s theatrical release after a gap of three years. Her last big screen appearance was in the film Shakuntala Devi (2020). In between, the actress was featured in several OTT films like Jalsa and Sherni.