Vidya Balan Starrer Neeyat’s First Song Farebi Leads You Into The Film's Characters

Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat is all set to hit theatres on July 7. The first song from the thriller movie was released on July 3. The new song Farebi gives a better insight into the whodunit drama.

3 things you need to know

Neeyat will be Vidya Balan’s first film after the 2019 film Mission Mangal to get a theatrical release.

The film boasts an ensemble cast.

Farebi is the first song to be released from the film.

Vidya Balan’s new song teases 'Neeyat' of the characters

Farebi is the latest song from the film Neeyat. The music video opens with Vidya Balan claiming ‘Mr Kapoor has been murdered’. The video then goes on to show the two sides of each character and how all of them have the motive for killing the businessman in question Ashish Kapoor, played by Ram Kapoor.

Farebi features situational lyrics that are aided by dramatic background music to increase impact. Lothika Jha has lent her vocals for the song while Kausar Munir has penned the lyrics. Mikey McCleary has been credited with the composition of the song.

What is the big mystery in Neeyat?

The story of Neeyat is based on a rich businessman Ashish Kapoor who takes his friends and family to the Scottish countryside for his birthday. The celebration soon turns into a crime scene when the businessman drops dead. It is when Vidya Balan enters the picture as the investigation officer. She leaves no stone unturned to find out who did the apparent murder. No one is spared, everyone is a suspect. The film narrates a whodunnit story that takes place in a locked space.

(Vidya Balan plays the role of a detective in the upcoming movie Neeyat. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon and is bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra. The movie will mark Vidya Balan’s return to the big screen after her 2019 film Mission Mangal. However, the actress had a series of OTT releases in the meantime. Apart from her, the film also features Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli, Neeraj Kabi and Amrita Puri.