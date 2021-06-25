Vidya Balan Stuns In A Black And White Dress As She Poses For Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021

Vidya Balan has been a part of Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar for a long time now. On June 25, the ace photographer took to his Instagram to share another look of Vidya Balan from his annual calendar. In the picture, Vidya Balan is spotted posing in front of a white background. She is seen donning a black dress with hints of white on the shoulder and sleeves. The dress has a plunging neckline and minimal detailing.

Vidya Balan in Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2021

Vidya Balan also added a belt that accentuated her waist. The actor accessorised her look with dainty earrings. For her makeup, Balan kept it subtle with mascara-lashed eyes and dark lip colour. Vidya Balan completed her look with a sleek hairstyle. Dabboo Ratnani posted the picture with the caption, "beYOUtiful".

Fans in a huge number appreciated Vidya Balan's latest look. Several users also complimented her dress and also called her 'cute'. Fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Vidya Balan's first look from Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar

Vidya Balan posted a picture of her donning a long brown gown complemented with floral design and a thigh-high slit on her Instagram. She posed barefoot and completed her look with subtle makeup and hair. Vidya posted the picture with the caption, "There is no WiFi in the forest, but you will find a better connection." A video of Vidya Balan talking about her 14th shot was also posted on Dabboo Ratnani's Insta handle. The actor addressed this ritual as a good luck charm and something that she looks forward to. She then welcomed Dabboo Ratnani as they commenced their annual calendar photoshoot.

Along with Vidya Balan in the Dabboo Ratnani calendar, the 2021 edition also features Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and several other celebrities. For the calendar shoot, Sunny Leone donned nothing but a hat. The actor was seen posing with an oversized hat and stilettos. She was seen posing against a pillar as she completed her look with minimal makeup. Vicky Kaushal also posted his picture from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. The actor was seen posing while sitting on a chair as he flaunted his tattoo and a jacket in his hand. Actor Vijay Deverakonda also made his debut in the Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar. The actor tagged him as the beast boy as he was seen posing on a bike in a monochrome picture.

