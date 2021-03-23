Vidya Balan Takes Team's Roll Call On Monday Morning, With A Hilarious Twist At The End

Shakuntala Devi actor Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle on Monday, March 22, to take a roll call of her crew. She wanted to know how up and about her team members were at the start of the week. At the end of the video, it had a hilarious kick that gave her followers a good laugh.

Vidya Balan took the Morning roll call of her team

At the beginning of the video, the 42-year-old actor said she was going to take a Monday morning roll call of her team because they seem too chilled at the beginning of the week. She called a few names and her team members appeared in the video saying "present" out loud. At the end of the video, one of the team members called her name out loud "Vidya!", and she rolled her eyes and said "absent". Vidya wrote in the caption "Monday Morning Roll Call".

Her fans and followers got a good laugh on Monday morning and many commented "haha" with laughing emoticons. One of them wrote "Dog ate my homework mam. Sowwwwy", while some appreciated her team and wrote "team awesome". Many followers wrote heart eyes, fire, red heart emoticon in the comments-

Vidya Balan's love for sari

Vidya Balan's Instagram posts are proof that she absolutely loves wearing Sari. In one of her recent posts, she was seen in a green and white Sari giving various poses as she stood in front of the camera. Her caption clearly depicted her love for Sari and she wrote "Saree duniya ek taraf, Aur Sari ek Taraf. Favourite item of clothing". Her followers were much into the sari with many writing "beautiful sari", "I love this colour on you", and many even called her "beautiful" and "queen" and said how much they were enjoying her regular posts and captions.

In yet another Instagram post from her photoshoot in a sari, Vidya Balan's fans got a good laugh through her caption. In the pictures she was seen sitting on a sofa as she posed in her beautiful patterned sari and she had tied her hair up, showing off her emerald earrings. She wrote a funny caption that said "When the photographer tells me to pose candid, or as GenZ might insist "plandid".

Promo Image Source: Vidya Balan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.