Vidya Balan Takes 'Black And White' Photo Challenge; Shares A Stunning Monochrome Pic

Begum Jaan actor Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle recently to share a black-and-white photo of herself. Along with the picture, the actor also participated in the campaign to spread messages about female solidarity and empowerment, along with many well-known actors. She even including the hashtags #challengeaccepted and #womensupportingwomen in her monochrome picture. The actor also went on to tag a few actors from Bollywood.

The above Instagram picture shared by Vidya Balan is a closeup click with a black and white filter. The Mission Mangal actor’s hair was tied in fine plaits. She accessorised her look with beautiful earrings. Vidya Balan captioned the post as “#ChallengeAccepted @kareenakapoorkhan â£ï¸, @aditiraohydari â£ï¸, @misschamko â£ï¸, @mymalishka â£ï¸, @niharikabhasinkhan21 â£ï¸, @findingshanti â£ï¸, @bosejayatiâ£ï¸,@tia.sebastian, â£ï¸@divyaunny â£ï¸ @tanushreeherself â£ï¸, @salsaysso â£ï¸, @aartimanocha â£ï¸, Photographer: @shounakamonkar ... my favourite, Thank You ðŸ™â£ï¸”.

Fan reactions to the post

Vidya Balan’s picture crossed over 92k likes within 17 hours. Many of her fans have filled the comments section of Vidya’s photo. One of the users commented, “You look so cute” with heart eye emojis. “The most beautiful in the world ♥ï¸“, another fan said. Check out more reactions to Vidya Balan’s black and white photo.

Not just Vidya Balan but many other stars from Bollywood shared the black and white images to show their support for their fellow women. The trend has been garnering significant attention on social media. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Sussanne Khan and many more have been sharing their black and white pictures under the hashtag #womensupportingwomen. Take a look at a few pics of these stars who are supporting this initiative.

On the work front

Vidya Balan will be next seen portraying the role of the late mathematical genius, Shakuntala Devi, in her upcoming film. The actor has left no stone unturned to bring authenticity to her character, as the movie features Vidya in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers of the film have managed to rope in actor Sanya Malhotra to portray the character of Anupama Banerji, who will be playing the role of the daughter of Shakuntala Devi.

Shakuntala Devi showcases the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician and will release on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, Vidya Balan is also signed for the film Sherni. Directed by Aastha Tiku, the film will also feature Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Mukesh Prajapati in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in the year 2021.

