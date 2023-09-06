Vidya Balan Talks About Impact Of The Dirty Picture: Narrative Of Hindi Film Heroine...

Vidya Balan made her Hindi film debut in her late 20s with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parineeta. The actress tasted both commercial and critical acclaim for the movie and went on to star in several Rs 100-crore hits and female-led projects. However, when asked about that one role that changed her life, Vidya named the 2011 film The Dirty Picture.

Vidya Balan made her acting debut in the Bengali film industry.

The actress was introduced to the Hindi audience at 27 with Parineeta.

The Dirty Picture changed Vidya Balan’s life

In an interview with DNA India, Vidya said, “I definitely think The Dirty Picture is a role that changed not just my life but the narrative of the Hindi film heroine. I knew I could play that part and I was completely convinced about the film.”

The actress believes because of The Dirty Picture’s success, female performers became marketable. According to her, it marked the beginning of an era in which greater attention was paid to the creation, telling and writing of female stories.

(Vidya Balan as Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture | Image: still from movie)

The Dirty Picture narrates life story of Silk Smitha

Vidya Balan played a glamorous character in The Dirty Picture, which was based on the life of screen siren Silk Smitha. The Milan Luthria-directed movie made over Rs 117 crore at the box office, making it the first Hindi movie with a female lead to pass the Rs 100 crore mark.

The Dirty Picture star cast also included Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor, however, it centered on the life of Vidya’s character. The actress garnered numerous accolades for the movie, including the National Award for Best Actress. The following year, in Kahaani, the actress went on to create another female-led hit, opening the door for others to follow suit in the years to come.