Vidya Balan Teaches Fans How To Unleash The 'Sherni' In Them; Asks Them To 'never Give Up'

Vidya Balan these days can be seen using the reel feature on Instagram quite often as she posts interesting content there. The Kahaani actor always promotes body positivity and inspires her followers to never give up on what they believe. Ahead of the release of her upcoming film Sherni, Vidya Balan taught her followers how to unleash the 'Sherni' in them via Instagram.

Vidya Balan teaches fans how to unleash the 'Sherni' in them

Vidya Balan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a reel video in which she told her followers how to unleash the 'Sherni' in them. The Shakuntala Devi actor gave four steps to unleash the Sherni in the video. The steps included 'Standup for yourself', 'feel beautiful in your skin', 'fight for what is right', and 'never give up'. In the caption, Vidya wrote, "She is there right within you, unleash her...and bring out the #Sherni in you! 💪🏻".

Vidya Balan enjoys a massive following of over 3.6 million on Instagram. Several fans were motivated by Vidya's reel as they came forward to react to the video. While one of the fans wrote, "Beyond beautiful", another fan wrote, "Superbbb". Here's how fans reacted to Vidya's reel.

Vidya Balan stars in Main Sherni

Ahead of the release of her upcoming film, Vidya Balan starred in a music video named Mein Sherni. The song Main Sherni is sung by AKASA and Raftaar. The team of the film Sherni dropped the song on various online platforms on June 15. As per Vidya Balan, the music video of Main Sherni was her and her film's team's tribute to all the women who have an indomitable spirit of never giving up. The music video crossed 5.5 million views on YouTube within a day.

Details about Sherni

Like several other Vidya Balan films, Sherni is a woman-centric movie that focuses on a woman who refuses to give up her beliefs. The plot of the film revolves around a woman officer named Vidya, who stands against all the stereotypes in society and chooses to fight for her beliefs. Sherni cast Vidya Balan in the lead role. It also cast Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. Sherni release date in India is June 18, 2021. The film will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

IMAGE: VIDYA BALAN'S INSTAGRAM

