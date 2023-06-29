Vidya Balan's Clever Fix For Her Long Dress Amidst Mumbai Rains Is Relatable

Vidya Balan attended the release event of a new study on gender dynamics in the Hindi film industry on June 29. The actress turned up at the event in a long, floral dress, but she seemingly forgot to account for the rainy weather in the city of Mumbai. While returning from the event, the Neeyat actor had a hard time posing for the paparazzi while protecting her dress from getting drenched. However, she found a simple but ingenious solution to her troubles too.

Vidya Balan finds a quick fix for monsoon blues

Vidya Balan attended an event in Mumbai on June 28, when the monsoons posed trouble for her. When the actress emerged from the venue, the paparazzi was waiting for her. Even though her long dress posed a problem for her, the Sherni actress obliged the media with fun pictures.

A video of the same is going viral on social media. Vidya can be seen trying to walk across the waterlogged areas. However, what stands out in the video is how Vidya tackled her long dress problem. As a quick fix, the actor is seen wrapping her dress around her waist. She also escaped a Marilyn Monroe moment as strong winds blew her dress away.

Vidya Balan to play a tough cop in Neeyat

After the 2019 film Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan will be seen on the big screen again in the murder mystery Neeyat. While the actress had several releases like Jalsa and Sherni in between, a theatrical release was missing for her. In Neeyat, she will play the role of an investigating officer who is called to the Scottish countryside after the apparent murder of a business tycoon.

Neeyat is a classic whodunit murder mystery directed by Anu Menon. The film features Vidya in a lead role and boasts an ensemble star cast comprising Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli, Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami and Amrita Puri. The film is scheduled to release on July 7 and is produced by Vikram Malhotra.