Vidya Balan's Sherni Look Released To Miss Universe Winners Announced: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 17, 2021. From Vidya Balan's film, Sherni's first look reveal to the announcement of the Miss Universe 2020 winner, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest entertainment news

Vidya Balan's Sherni look released

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle recently and shared her first look from her upcoming thriller drama film titled Sherni. Directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, the thrilling drama will see Vidya Balan as an honest forest officer. The poster features her as an upright forest department officer trying to maintain a balance between animal preservation and human needs. The film is slated to release in June on Amazon Prime Video.

Miss Universe 2020 winner announced

The 69th Miss Universe competition was held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida on May 16. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020 in the recently held pageant. From India, Adline Quadros Castelino made it to the top 10 of the Miss Universe 2020 competition and was declared the third runner-up.

Saahil Chadha's accident

Baghban fame actor Saahil Chadha and his wife Promila recently sustained injuries after being hit by an ambulance in Mumbai. The incident occurred on May 12 after the couple’s meeting near St. Xavier's College while they were walking back to their car and were hit by an ambulance from behind. After the accident, Saahil was admitted to the Bombay Hospital, while his wife Promila is staying with her cousin.

Nick Jonas injured

Actor and singer Nick Jonas reportedly got injured on the sets of his latest project he was working on. According to a TMZ report, he suffered the injury on May 15 and was hospitalized immediately post the accident. While the nature of his injury and its severity is still unknown, the singer was rushed to the hospital in the ambulance and was later discharged on May 16 after keeping him under observation. The singer is all set to start shooting for The Voice on May 17.

Regé-Jean Page Bags Breakthrough Performance Award

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 was held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on May 17, 2021. Regé-Jean Page took home the Breakthrough Performance award for his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, on the first season of the popular Netflix show, Bridgerton. Accepting the award, he gave a shout-out to the Bridgerton cast and said that they worked incredibly hard to give audiences stories and shows that they could just feel good about.

Congrats to @regejean on winning Best Breakthrough Performance for @bridgerton! 🎉 We can't wait to see what you do next! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/ErI31X6A54 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

Image: Vidya Balan, Adline Castelino Official Instagram Accounts

