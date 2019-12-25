Vidya Balan's Top Five Roles On The Silver Screen That Audiences Seem To Love

Vidya Balan was last seen in the Bollywood blockbuster Mission Mangal. In the ensemble cast which was led by Akshay Kumar, Vidya played the role of an Indian scientist. Here is a list of the top five fan-favourite movies by Vidya Balan:

The Dirty Picture

The movie was a biopic of the South Indian actor, Silk Smitha where Vidya Balan played the lead role. Very different from what the audience is used to seeing, Vidya was critically acclaimed for her performance in the movie. The movie also starred Imran Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tushar Kapoor. Vidya also won a host of awards for her performance like Filmfare.

Kahaani

This Bollywood thriller was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and cast Vidya Balan in the lead along with a host of Bengali cast. Vidya was seen in the role of an undercover agent who exposed the real criminals behind a bombing in the Kolkata metro. Shot against the backdrop of the greatest Bengali festival, Durga Puja, Kahaani was claimed to be a powerful movie which was also aesthetically pleasing. Vidya’s performance was critically acclaimed in the movie. Vidya was awarded the Filmfare award for her performance in the movie.

Parineeta

Parineeta was Vidya Balan's debut movie and her first film itself seemed to have established her worth as an actor. Cast opposite Saif Ali Khan, Vidya played the role of a middle-class Bengali girl whose childhood dream to marry her sweetheart proved to be impossible because of the boy’s growing suspicions and his father conniving nature. However, Vidya Balan was not director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s first choice as the lead lady. Vidya won the Anandalok Award for Best Actress that year.

Paa

Although she played the supporting cast to Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan garnered a lot of praises for her role. She played the mother of a special child, Auro (played by Amitabh Bachchan). Vidya was critically acclaimed for her role in this movie which was based on a novel by Saratchandra Chattopadhyay.

No One Killed Jessica

In this movie, Vidya Balan teamed up with Rani Mukerji to deliver an impressive thriller at the box office. She played the sister of a murdered model, who teamed up with a journalist-turned-activist to bring justice to her dead sister. The movie was based on a real incident although all the characters were fictional except Sabrina Lall and her family. Although Vidya did not win an award for this movie, rani bagged the Filmfare award for the Best Supporting Actress.

