Vidya-Shefali Promote 'Jalsa', Ranbir Kapoor At Dance Class: Celebs 'look Book' March 12

While Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah stepped out in style to promote their film 'Jalsa', Ranbir Kapoor was seen at a dance class. See more celebs seen in the city.

Princia Hendriques
Ananya Panday
'Gehraiyaan' star Ananya Panday sported a simple sleeveless black top and paired it with light blue jeans on her recent outing in Mumbai. 

Akshay Kumar
Currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey', Akshay Kumar stepped out in style as he sported a Khaki colour jacket over a bright shirt. 

Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde, who is riding high on the success of her film 'Radhe Shyam', sported a purple jumpsuit and elevated her outfit with glowy makeup. 

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor amped up his casual outfit with a stylish bandana. The actor who is gearing up for Ayan Mukerjee's directorial 'Brahmastra' was spotted at a dance class in the city. 

Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah stepped out in style during the promotions of their upcoming film 'Jalsa'. Vidya Balan stunned fans in a stylish monochrome saree for the day. 

Shefali Shah
Shefali Shah, 48, opted for a green saree and elevated her outfit with a dramatic sleeved blouse for an event to promote 'Jalsa'.

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit, who is riding high on the success of 'The Fame Game', wore a beautiful green traditional attire for an event in the city. 

