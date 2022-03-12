Vidya-Shefali Promote 'Jalsa', Ranbir Kapoor At Dance Class: Celebs 'look Book' March 12

Last Updated: 12th March, 2022 19:33 IST

Madhuri Dixit, who is riding high on the success of 'The Fame Game', wore a beautiful green traditional attire for an event in the city.

Shefali Shah, 48, opted for a green saree and elevated her outfit with a dramatic sleeved blouse for an event to promote 'Jalsa'.

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah stepped out in style during the promotions of their upcoming film 'Jalsa'. Vidya Balan stunned fans in a stylish monochrome saree for the day.

Ranbir Kapoor amped up his casual outfit with a stylish bandana. The actor who is gearing up for Ayan Mukerjee's directorial 'Brahmastra' was spotted at a dance class in the city.

Pooja Hegde, who is riding high on the success of her film 'Radhe Shyam', sported a purple jumpsuit and elevated her outfit with glowy makeup.

Currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey', Akshay Kumar stepped out in style as he sported a Khaki colour jacket over a bright shirt.

