Vidyut Jammval Gifts His Jacket As A Good Luck Charm To A Paparazzo, Netizens React

Vidyut Jammwal surprised a paparazzo after giving him his jacket. The actor is known for his humility, which was visible in a recent encounter he had with the photo journalist. Looking at his gesture, fans praised him in the comments section and expressed their love for the actor as well.

Vidyut Jammwal gives a lucky charm to a pap

A recent video of the actor surfaced on the internet where Vidyut Jammwal is seen stepping out of his gym and preparing to jet off in his bike. However, the actor stopped for a few moments to converse with the standing paparazzi. As the paps snapped his picture the actor didn’t seem interested to pose but rather decided to have a small conversation with the men standing behind the camera. After a short while of conversation, one of the paps complimented Vidyut on his awesome green jacket that he wore. The pap seemed amazed by the jacket and mentioned that he liked the way the jacket suited Vidyut. Impressed by this the actor stopped for a moment as he wore his helmet and took off his jacket.

As the actor was presenting his jacket one of the paps joked that they liked his t-shirt as well. Vidyut Jammwal jovially added that he is not going to take off his shirt after that complement. The group of paps erupted in laughter as the actor delivered his comment and soon proceeded to give his jacket to the paparazzi who seemed amazed with his clothing item. Presenting the jacket, Vidyut told him that he wishes all the success for him and he hopes that the man keeps the jacket as a good luck charm.

Vidyut Jammwal complemented the paps on their hard work and further spoke a few more words with them before eventually leaving away. Upon sharing this video on social media, fans seemed completely amazed by his act of generosity. They praised Vidyut Jammval for his humble nature and complimented him for being generous. They praised the actor further on in the comments with emoji and various other comments calling the gesture sweet and labelling the actor as a down to earth man.

Source: Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.