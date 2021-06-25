Vidyut Jammwal Asserts Hollywood Ambition With US Agency Tie-up; Manoj Bajpayee Reacts

Vidyut Jammwal has earned a fan following for his fitness, martial arts skills, and stunts in movies and this popularity could soon extend among audiences abroad. After the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Commando actor is the latest to assert his ambitions for Hollywood. He recently tied up with an US-based agency.

Vidyut Jammwal signs up with American agency for Hollywood boost

Vidyut has tied up with US management and production firm Wonder Street, as per Deadline. As a part of the collaboration, the star will be working with Wonder Street partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder as he seeks to enhance his profile.

The duo will represent him in all areas. On the collaboration, Wonder Street partners stated that it was time for Vidyut to ‘reach global audiences’. The 39-year-old shared that he was ‘excited for the new journey. The agency has Tony Jaa and Dolph Lundgren among its clients.

The new development brought delight to his fans as well as celebrities. Manoj Bajpayee wished him a ‘fly high’ message while Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Sourabh Choudhary gave him a shoutout and wrote ‘more power to you.’'

Working towards it 🙏 https://t.co/IVcygUQeyD — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 24, 2021

The development came two months after Vidyut launched his production house Action Hero Films. He had unveiled the venture to mark his 10th year in the film industry. Among the other highlights in his career has been the actor’s name coming up on the 'Top Martial Artists in the World' search on Google.

Vidyut on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vidyut last featured in the movie The Power. He had received appreciation for his performance in the Khuda Haafiz last year. He is also set to feature in an action thriller Sanak, apart from him likely to star in Commando 4, which was announced by the makers in April.

