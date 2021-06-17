Vidyut Jammwal Channels His Inner Harry Potter And This Video Is Proof: Watch

Vidyut Jammwal is often seen sharing quirky videos and pictures on his social media handle. The actor recently shared a video of himself trying to take a flight on a broom. The actor channelled his inner Harry Potter in the video. He was seen spending time with his dogs and mentioned that he is quite a big deal for them.

Vidyut Jammwal shared a video channelling his inner Harry Potter

Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself riding a broom like Harry Potter. The actor wore an all-black outfit and paired it with white sneakers. He wore a hat for a quirky look in the video. He mentioned that he did not want to brag but he is a great deal for his dogs. He also shared a video where he was seen petting his other dog. In the second video, the actor wore a blue cap with his outfit. They were seen spending time in the backyard of a house.

Reactions on Vidyut Jammwal's video

As soon as Vidyut shared the video, his fans flooded the comment section with all things nice. Fans wrote that the video is adorable. They also called him an Indian Harry Potter. A fan called him "Hari Puttar" referring to the Hindi film. Another fan wrote that there are two "cuties" in one frame. Others flooded Vidyut's comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Vidyut Jammwal's latest video.

Image source: Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram

A sneak peek into Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram

Vidyut addressed his fans in a video he shared from his recent trek. He mentioned that he was on a trek in Serbia and he will be back home soon. He added that he missed his "Jamwalions" and cannot wait to meet them soon. In the video, he also shared some beautiful pictures from his Serbian trek.

Vidyut Jammwal on the work front

Vidyut Jammwal's movies like Commando, Khuda Haafiz and Baadshaho have garnered him immense popularity. The actor was last seen in The Power portraying Devi Das Thakur. The film also featured Shruti Haasan, Zakir Hussain, Prateik Babbar, Sachin Khedekar and Jisshu Sengupta. He will next be seen in Sanak which is said to release in 2021.

Image: Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram/ Still from Harry Potter

