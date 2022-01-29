Vidyut Jammwal Donates Money For Future Of Kalaripayattu, Promises To Support The Art Form

Action superstar Vidyut Jammwal who has left no stone unturned to carve his niche in Bollywood recently donated a decent amount of Rs. 5 lakhs to Ekaveera Kalaripayattu Academy. With the philanthropic gesture, the actor made a promise to support and promote the students for the rest of his life. The Academy endeavours to mentor kids learning the ancient discipline of Kalaripayattu.

One of the academy’s students Neelakandan, took to his Twitter to express his gratitude to the Khuda Haafiz actor. The young martial artist said, “Extremely grateful and honored! Met @VidyutJammwal in Mumbai and he has supported Ekaveera Kalaripayattu academy with a huge contribution of 5 lakh rupees…This will go a long way in helping us achieve our dream of promoting Kalaripayattu across India.”

Vidyut Jammwal donates funds to Kalaripayattu Academy

Popularly known as Prince of Kalaripayattu Neelakandan has shown incredible skills, nailed challenging physical feats, and has earned the status of a social media star. Hailing Vidyut as his idol, the young martial artist impressed our very own country boy. Promising that he has bigger plans for Kalaripayattu and that he will help anyone promoting the ancient discipline, Jammwal congratulated Neelakandan and his father who runs the said academy.

Vidyut Jammwal reacted to the revival of the traditional martial arts technique and how he feels that the methods in India should be reactivated. Sharing his thoughts in a press note, the actor said,

“The traditional health (care and prevention) methods of India need to be reactivated. Kalaripayattu is the best available ancient health culture alive today. The need of the hour is to bring this art to the world. Starting from Kerala, funding and supporting the Gurus of Kalaripayattu and Kalaris (schools) financially is only the first step. I have bigger plans for Kalaripayattu and its traditional as well as modern practitioners in near future.”

Vidyut has also trained himself in the traditional martial arts technique ad is often seen sharing videos of him doing the same. In one of his earlier pictures, the actor can be seen flaunting his toned body and muscles as he practices the form. ’#Kalaripayattu’ says if you want to be unstoppable, Don’t Stop when your mind tells you to’”. He further added hashtags such as ‘Phir se zidd kar’ and ‘True Ziddi’.

IMAGE: Instagram/MeVidyutJammwal/Twitter/@PrinceKalari