Vidyut Jammwal Hails Anupam Kher's Workout Routine; 'You Have Crossed All Limitations'

Popular Bollywood actor Anupam Kher often takes to his social media account to share glimpses of his intense workout routine as he inspires his fans online. The actor recently shared a clip of his back workout as he flaunted his skills, and several netizens hailed him for his efforts. The actor's IB 71 co-star Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his fitness routines hailed the actor as he called his progress 'simply amazing'.

Anupam Kher's fitness routine wins praises from Vidyut Jammwal

Anupam Kher, who was last seen in The Kashmir Files, took to his social media accounts and shared a video of his back workout. He shared an inspiring quote along with the video and wrote, "The only bad workout is the one that didn’t happen!". He also included his popular hashtag 'Year of the body' as he inspired his fans online.

Watch Anupam Kher's fitness routine here

The only bad workout is the one that didn’t happen! 😬 #YearOfTheBody pic.twitter.com/vntWvOZn0Y — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 27, 2022

Vidyut Jammwal was among the many netizens who reacted to Kher's clip and the actor hailed him for having 'crossed all the limitations' that could have fooled him into ageing. He wrote, "You have crossed all the limitations of the mind that could fool you into ageing.. Simply amazing". Kher was also over the moon by his co-star's comment and mentioned he has the 'greatest regard' for his opinions. Kher in turn responded, "Wow! If someone like @VidyutJammwal for whose opinions I have the greatest regard can appreciate my efforts तो दोस्तों! कुछ भी हो सकता है। (Then friends anything is possible) Thank you my friend for your inspirational pat literally on my back!"

You have crossed all the limitations of the mind that could fool you into aging ..

Simply amazing 🧿 https://t.co/0U8LzWKbOp — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 27, 2022

Wow! If someone like @VidyutJammwal for whose opinions I have greatest regards for can appreciate my efforts तो दोस्तों! कुछ भी हो सकता है। Thank you my friend for your inspirational pat literally on my back! 😎😍💪💪 https://t.co/oNRz9HZTVz — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 27, 2022

Anupam Kher & Vidyut Jammwal's film

Anupam Kher and Vidyut Jammwal will soon be seen in an upcoming espionage thriller IB 71. Announcing his 523rd film earlier this year, Kher shared a collection of pictures featuring him and his co-star. The pictures gave fans a glimpse into the sets for he film as the actor captioned the post, "And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heartwarmingly humble @mevidyutjammwal! His company @actionherofilms produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!"

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher