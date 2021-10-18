Vidyut Jammwal Is Not A Fan Of Action Films, Says ‘It Gives Me A Headache’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is best known for his roles in action flicks including Commando and Force. However, the actor revealed in a recent interview that when it comes to being an audience member, he does not enjoy the action genre. He mentioned that he would much rather opt to watch a romantic film.

Vidyut Jammwal on his favourite genre of films to watch

In an interview with PTI, Vidyut Jammwal mentioned that prefers the adrenaline rush of performing stunts in films rather than sitting and watching an action movie. He said that action movies give him a headache and bored him. The Khuda Haafiz actor stated that he has always enjoyed watching romantic films, over any other genre.

However, the actor mentioned that he enjoyed the 'high' of watching Jackie Chan when he was younger. However, the Commando actor stated that now he gives that high to his viewers and fan and that makes him happy. The actor's most recent project was Sanak - Hope Under Siege, a hostage drama starring him alongside Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Shedding more light on the action genre, Jammwal mentioned that the country does not have actors to perform stunts and directors to make such films. He mentioned that to pull off such films an actor must have a background in fighting and 'understand human abilities'. The Force actor mentioned that the director of Khuda Haafiz, Faruk Kabir and the helmer of Commando 3, Aditya Datt were able to tap into the full potential of the genre.

Vidyut Jammwal's latest work venture

The actor was recently in the news after he announced that he would be stepping into the roles of a producer, apart from being only an actor. His first project as a producer will be a thriller titled IB 71, which will see him as an intelligence officer. His production company is aptly named Action Hero Films and he launched it as he celebrated his 10th year in the film industry. Vidyut Jammwal wrote, "I'm grateful to be sharing this milestone with you. Announcing our production house @actionherofilms." The idea behind him starting his own production company was to give opportunities to those whom others let go unnoticed.

(With input from PTI)

(Image: Instagram/@mevidyutjammwal)