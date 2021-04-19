Vidyut Jammwal Launches Action Hero Films Production Banner, Celebrates 10 Years In Cinema

Action hero Vidyut Jammwal took social media to announce that he completed 10 years in the movie industry. He also announced the launch of his production house Action Hero Films. Vidyut Jammwal who has been associated with the movie world as an actor announced his new venture as a producer. Abbas Sayyed will be co-producing films with Vidyut Jammwal, under the banner of his production house.

Vidyut Jammwal announces new venture on social media

Vidyut Jammwal shared a post on social media and wrote, "Celebrating my 10th year in cinema & I'm grateful to be sharing this milestone with you.Announcing our production house @actionherofilms, co-producer @abbassayyed77 #ActionHeroFilms #10YearsOfVidyutJammwal #Gratitude #JammwalionsAreTheBest #Milestone #MakingMoviesIsTheDream #CinemaIsLove"(sic). Vidyut Jammwal's latest venture, Action Hero Films endeavors to be one of the leading producers and providers of Indian content that engaged, entertains, educates, and empowers the audience around the globe.

His production house aims to educate people about Indian culture and stories. The team looks forward to forging new paths and engage with the audience as they embrace stories and bring them to life quickly. Under the banner of his production house, Vidyut Jammwal aims to produce films and content under the genres, Adventure, Comedy, Satire, Crime, Fantasy, History, Horror, Romance, Sci-Fri, Thrillers, Animation, Action and many more.

Vidyut Jammwal's movies to watch

Vidyut Jammwal is best known for his performances in Bollywood’s Commando series. He made his debut in the film industry with a Telugu film Sakthi. The fantasy action film was directed by Meher Ramesh. It included an ensemble cast of actors Jr NTR, Illeana D’Cruz, Prabu, Jackie Shroff amongst others. Sakthi was one of the most expensive Telugu films made but received mixed reviews from the critics.

Vidyut Jammwal later appeared in films like Force, Bullett Raja, Junglee, Khuda Hafiz, Stanley Ka Dabba, and Baadshaho. Soon, he will be seen in an upcoming Hindi language action film Sanak directed by Kanishk Verma. The film features Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal along with Vidyut Jammwal. Sanak is expected to release this year.

