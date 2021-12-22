Vidyut Jammwal Leaves Fans Excited With Glimpse Of Action Scene From 'Khuda Haafiz 2'

Vidyut Jammwal has donned a full-fledged action avatar for his upcoming film Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha. The actor is embroiled in an intense shooting schedule in Egypt and recently treated fans with a glimpse of a high octane stunt in the midst of the pyramids. Jammwal shared a clip capturing fleeting glimpses of his prep work for a stunt scene, which involved drifting his monster truck. "Just for the movie..stunt car training," the actor mentioned in the video.

Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the action thriller also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi as the female lead. It comes as a sequel to Jammwal's 2020 flick Khuda Hafiz, which witnessed a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 22, the Commando star shared the 30-second clip where he's seen drifting his red truck in blazing heat and sand. For the caption, he wrote, "Drifting at the pyramids

Fans went gaga over the actor's daredevil avatar and dropped fire and red heart emoticons. One user was intrigued by how he managed to pull off these stunts, while others dropped comments like "Hero" and "love you, sir".

The actor clocked his birthday earlier this month on the film's sets in Egypt alongside his fiance Nandita Mehtani. Mehtani had uploaded myriad stills from the day on her social media handle, where the duo can be seen strutting amid the pyramids while holding hands. "Happy birthday My Love..My Life.. Love you @mevidyutjammwal." she wrote in the caption. Vidyut too uploaded a video holding his birthday cake, and dedicating the day to his fans a.k.a Jammwalions, he said, "Jammwalions, I love you. It would be incomplete if I do not mention you, you're everything to me Happy Birthday Jammwalions, I love you."

Apart from the leading duo, Khuda Haafiz 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Shiv Pandit, Nawab Shah and Vipin Sharma in pivotal roles. Besides this, Vidyut will also be seen in Sankalp Reddy's IB71. He is also producing the film under his banner Action Hero Films.

