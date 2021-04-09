Vidyut Jammwal Nails Kalaripayattu; Says 'Don't Stop When Your Mind Tells You To'

On April 8, 2021, actor Vidyut Jammwal took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture featuring himself. In the picture, the actor can be seen practising the Indian martial art form, Kalaripayattu. He can be seen flaunting his toned body and muscles as he posed for the camera. Sharing the picture, the actor informed fans that the martial art form says if one wants to be unstoppable, they shouldn’t ‘stop’ when their mind tells them to.

Vidyut Jammwal poses while practising Kalaripayattu

In the picture, the Commando actor can be seen striking a pose while wearing black colour shorts. His hair is neatly made and he can be seen flashing his intense looks while posing. As for the caption, he wrote, “’#Kalaripayattu’ says if you want to be unstoppable, Don’t Stop when your mind tells you to’”. He further added hashtags such as ‘Phir se zidd kar’ and ‘True Ziddi’.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and compliment his toned body. A fan commented, “Zehar look” with fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “Super” with several praising hands and fire emoticons. A netizen commented, “Yes sir very true. Always inspiring” with a string of emoticons. Another one wrote, “bhot hard sir (too good sir)” with fire and heart-eyed face emojis.

Vidyut Jammwal is a fitness enthusiast and has time and again shed out major fitness goals using his Insta handle. Recently, the actor shared a video where his fans, ‘Jammwalions’, can be seen performing various jumps and flips like Vidyut. The actor shared the video complimenting and motivating them. In the caption, he wrote, “Jammwalions, you are amazing! Your jumps and flips had me awestruck! Proud of you! Karte raho, aage badhte raho! (Continue to do it, continue to grow)”.

Many fans dropped red heart and fire emotions. A fan page commented, “Jammwalions (for this video Jumpwalions) is rocking it like always!”, while another one wrote, “I see ur movie power outstanding, Sir” with several praying hands and fire emoji. A user commented, “you are such an inspiration. Keep winning” with a red heart.

A sneak peek into Vidyut Jammwal's photos

