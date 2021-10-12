Vidyut Jammwal Opens Up On His Relationship With Fiancé Nandita Mahtani

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who recently got hitched to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, has opened up about their relationship. He stated that he does not believe in hiding behind the 'just friends' tag while in a relationship with the other person. He said that he is 'proud' to be with her. Scroll down to read more.

Vidyut Jammwal is 'proud' to be with Nandita Mahtani

Vidyut Jammwal popped the question to his fiance Nandita Mahtani last month as they were rappelling down a 150-meter-high wall at a military camp close to Agra. The actor announced his engagement on social media handles a few days later.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble about his partner, Nandita, the Commando star said that it is 'amazing what has been happening with him in life, in every aspect.' He added that he does not deny anything that is coming towards him or happening in his life. He explained that he has accepted the fact that he wanted to just commit to somebody and that he is 'quite happy' about it. He added that 'it feels nice as it is a different aspect and I am enjoying it.'

Responding to a follow-up question on Nandita, Vidyut went on, "Please, please. I love to talk about her, by the way." He added that he is not one of them who is going around saying, 'Oh this one is my friend.' He said, "I should be proud of everything I do, isn’t it?”

In September this year, the Sanak actor announced his engagement on his official Instagram handle by posting two pictures with Nandita. In the first picture, the celebrity couple was seen rappelling while holding each other’s hands, while the second one showed them posing with their backs to the camera, looking at the Taj Mahal in front of them. As for the caption, he wrote, "Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21."

Nandita shared the same pictures on her Insta page and wrote, "Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!! 1-9-21."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Vidyut will next be seen in the action-thriller drama, Sanak. The film is helmed by Kanishk Varma and also stars Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal. It will premiere on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar on October 15.

Image: Instagram/@mevidyutjammwal