Vidyut Jammwal Shares 'bottle On The Head' Challenge; Watch Video

Actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal is constantly breaking the barriers when it comes to fitness and motivates his fans to join him in ensuring better fitness. On Wednesday, February 24, Vidyut Jammwal posted another fitness challenge as he asked his fans to join him in the #ZiddiChallenge, where the actor is seen balancing a bottle on his forehead as he successfully attempts to lift his body off the ground. The actor has asked his fans to complete this challenge in the least amount of time, to decide the winner. Take a look at Vidyut's post here!

Vidyut Jammwal's fitness challenge video on Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal shared yet another fitness challenge for his fans on Wednesday, this time with a balancing act. Vidyut asked his fans to perform the challenge and upload it with the hashtags #phirseziddkar #ziddchallenge tagging Muscleblaze's account on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "Grab a bottle or a small container and balance it on your head as you get up without dropping it or touching it. Are you ready for the challenge?" Vidyut shared the guidelines with his post stating to show the bottom of the shaker before starting the challenge. The second guideline asks fans to tag the relevant hashtags. He also recently took to Instagram to share a short film titled Phirse Zidd Kar. Take a look at the short here!

Vidyut Jammwal's videos on fitness and martial arts

Recently, Vidhyut Jammwal spoke to actor and martial artist Daniel Wu who starred in the AMC martial arts drama series Into the Badlands, which made headlines for showcasing a sci-fi post-apocalyptic world-themed on martial arts. In X-Rayed By Vidyut's new episode, Daniel opens up about his advent into martial arts, modelling, and acting. The Into The Badlands star said that people's perceptions about being a celebrity are limited. He said that aspiring actors must focus on their craft instead of focusing on the ideals of fame and being a "superstar". Here's a sneak peek of their interview.

Vidhyut Jammwal's upcoming movies

Vidhyut Jammwal last appeared in The Power, which premiered on Zee5. Last year, he was seen in the critically acclaimed film Khuda Haafiz, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor is now set to star in the film Sanak alongside Rukmini Maitra and Neha Dhupia. Take a look at the poster of Sanak which the actor shared on his Instagram handle here.

