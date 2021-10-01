Vidyut Jammwal Shares New 'Sanak' Poster, Introduces Debutant Rukmini Maitra

Earlier this week Vidyut Jammwal shared the poster of his upcoming action flick Sanak and also revealed the release date of the movie. The actor took to his Instagram and shared yet another poster from his upcoming movie and in this round, he introduced debutant Rukmini Maitra. Sanak will mark Rukmini Maitra's Bollywood debut.

Vidyut Jammwal shares a new poster of Sanak featuring Rukmini Maitra

Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram and shared a new poster of his action movie Sanak. The new poster featured Rukmini Maitra who will be making her Bollywood debut through the movie. As he shared the poster, the actor wrote, "Kya Vivaan ki #Sanak uske pyaar k liye usko #Sanaki bana sakti hai? Welcoming Vivaan ka pyaar.. Stunning @rukminimaitra, in her Bollywood Debut."

Rukmini Maitra who is a model and famous Bengali actor also took to her Instagram and shared the poster. As she shared the poster she expressed her excitement over Bollywood debut and wrote, "And here we go!!! My Hindi debut film #SANAK , alongside my amazing @mevidyutjammwal is all set to hit the racks! Releasing on 15th October, only on @disneyplushotstarAnd here we go."

Sanak skipped the theatrical release and will release directly on Disney+ Hotstar on October 15. The movie also stars Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles. Sanak is the remake of the 2002 American movie John Q about a man who takes hospital staff and patients as hostages after his son is denied a life-saving heart transplant. Vidyut had earlier taken to his Instagram and shared the first poster of his movie along with the release date. As he shared the poster he wrote, "Ek baar SANAK gayi na toh… Complete the sentence in #SANAKI style #SANAK releasing on 15th October only on @disneyplushotstar."

Vidyut Jammwal upcoming projects

Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in the action thriller movie Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha with Shivaleeka Oberoi, the shooting of the movie commenced in July. The film is a sequel to the 2020 movie Khuda Haafiz, which revolves around Vidyut's character Sameer Choudhary who embarks on a mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets caught up in flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. Besides this, the actor has also announced his home production, IB71, which is being directed by Sankalp Reddy.

Image: Instagram/@rukminimaitra