Vidyut Jammwal recently made his way to Jammu & Kashmir and was welcomed with open arms by his fans and followers from his home town as they showered him with flowers on his arrival. He was also seen singing for them as he interacted and mingled with the locals. A large group of people could be seen gathered around him as they cheered him on and the Khuda Haafiz actor filmed his performance for them.

Devender Singh Rana, the J&K Legislator also met the popular actor known for his films including Commando, Sanak, Khuda Haafiz and many more. He took to his social media account to share glimpses from their meeting. The duo was seen engaged in conversation as they smiled from ear to ear. Rana called him the 'pride' of J&K as he blessed him and hailed him for being 'humble and grounded'. He wrote, "Our Pride - Vidyut Jamwal He is an International star of the Dogra Soil May you rise n shine further ⁦@VidyutJammwal and make us all very proud He is humble and grounded May God Bless this great son of the soil."

The much-loved actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film IB 71. This will mark the actor's debut film as a producer and he will be seen taking on the lead role in the movie. The film will be all about the intelligence officers of the country and the actor earlier broke the exciting news to his fans through a video on social media. He wrote, "It's a new year for us & everyone at @actionherofilms! #IB71 our maiden film as actor-producer goes on floors. Salute to the intelligence officers of India who inspired it.'

