Vidyut Jammwal Squeezes 'last Bit Of Toothpaste'; Calls It An 'achievement' In Fun Post

Indian actor Vidyut Jammwal, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle and shared a multiple-picture post, in which he can be seen giving a peek into his fun time while squeezing out the last bit of toothpaste. Interestingly, in the first photo, Vidyut can be seen pretending to squeeze a giant figure, symbolising a toothpaste. Meanwhile, in the second picture, he can be seen sitting while resting his back on it.

Instagramming the post, the Force actor wrote a brief caption, which read, "Have you enjoyed SQUEEZINGggggg out that last bit of toothpaste and had a feeling of achievement". The actor added Dubai as the location, where the pictures were clicked. In the photos, Jammwal can be seen sporting a casual look teamed up with a yellow-colour cap.

Vidyut Jamwwal squeezes out "that last bit of toothpaste"

Within a couple of hours, the funny post managed to bag more than 370k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, the post managed to tickle the funny bone of many from his 5.7M Insta fam as they flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. An Instagram user wrote, "Yes I have done it several times", while another asked, "why is the toothpaste orange haha". Another response in the comments box read, "It gives more pleasure and self confidence".

A peek into Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram

Interestingly, in his previous post, the Bullet Raja actor announced stepping into production while celebrating his ten years in showbiz. Launching his production banner, named Action Hero Films, Vidyut wrote, "Celebrating my 10th year in cinema & I'm grateful to be sharing this milestone with you. Announcing our production house @actionherofilms, co-producer @abbassayyed77 (sic)". In his caption, the actor also assured that if any aspiring actor has talent, his banner will "not let it go unnoticed".

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in Khuda Hafiz, which released on Disney+ Hotstar in August 2020. Currently, the actor has multiple upcoming releases in his kitty, including Sanak. Directed by Kanishk Verma, Sanak will also feature Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal. The upcoming film, which will be released on Zee5, will also mark the debut of Rukmini Maitra.

