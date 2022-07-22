Vidyut Jammwal Starrer 'Commando' To Be Adapted For OTT, Vipul Amrutlal Shah Gives Nod

Actor Vidyut Jammwal’s fans that are currently enjoying his power-packed action stunts in the latest outing Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha, have another reason to enjoy. Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is set to adapt his hit action film franchise Commando as a series for streaming platform Disney + Hotstar.

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando to be developed into a series

As per PTI, the makers, will focus on the film series' lead character Captain Karan Singh Dogra's adventures in finer detail and will give a closer look at his life and mission. However, this time with the series being made for the OTT platform, it is believed that the makers are looking for a fresh face to portray the character in the upcoming project.

For the unknown, Vidyut Jammwal played the central character in all three films in the franchise including Commando: A One Man Army (2013), Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (2017), and Commando 3 (2019). The upcoming TOTT franchise is expected to get a lot of attention because Commando is known to be an action-packed film, and it will be India's first high-octane web series.

While speaking about the project, the show’s creator Vipul Amrutlal Shah explained how he is elated to extend the action franchise on OTT. "It's an absolute pleasure and joy to extend the action franchise like 'Commando' into the OTT world. The franchise has been very special because we launched the supremely talented Vidyut Jammwal and it went on to become one of the most successful action franchises. It will be very exciting as this is going to be another experiment with the same franchise that has never happened in India," Shah said in a statement.

"I am super thrilled to associate with Disney+ Hotstar after 'Human' as they are an amazing team with great vision," he added. The story of the first part revolved around the Chinese government imprisoning Karan, an Indian commando accused of being an Indian spy. He goes to all extent to find a way to get away from the enemy camp. After the success of Shah’s last series Human, it will be interesting to see what the popular director Vipul Shah has in store for us on the OTT level because he has poured his heart and soul into his action movies.

IMAGE: Instagram/Photonkar